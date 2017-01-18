NVIDIA Names Tim Teter as General Counsel

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - NVIDIA ( NASDAQ : NVDA) today announced that it has named Tim Teter as senior vice president, general counsel and company secretary, effective Jan. 23.

Teter, age 50, will be responsible for all of the company's legal activities. He will take on these responsibilities from David Shannon, who previously announced his intention to retire from the company.

"We are excited to have Tim join our company and lead our legal team," said Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and chief executive officer, NVIDIA. "His engineering background and extensive experience in the technology industry will be valuable assets we will benefit from."

Teter most recently served as a partner at the law firm Cooley LLP, where for more than two decades he focused on litigating patent and technology-related matters. Previous to being a lawyer, he worked as an engineer at Lockheed Missiles and Space Co.

He received a J.D. from Stanford Law School, where he was an associate editor of the Stanford Law Review, and has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from University of California at Davis.

