NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - NVIDIA ( NASDAQ : NVDA) today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, ending April 30, 2017.

In conjunction with its financial results, NVIDIA will host its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, May 10, immediately following the opening keynote by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the company's GPU Technology Conference. Investor Day presentations will begin at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) and will be webcast at www.nvidia.com/ir.

The conference call on May 9 will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) at the following websites: www.nvidia.com and www.streetevents.com. The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its first quarter results from Colette Kress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. This material will be posted to www.nvidia.com/ir immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

To listen to the conference call, dial (877) 223-3864 or, for those outside the United States, (574) 990-1377, conference ID 4018413.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 16, 2017, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 4018413. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

