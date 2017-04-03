NVIDIA to Host World's Premier AI Conference

Eighth Annual GPU Technology Conference Set for May 8-11 in San Jose

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - NVIDIA ( NASDAQ : NVDA), a world leader in AI computing technology, will host its eighth annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on May 8-11, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote on Wednesday, May 10, to an expected audience of 8,000 attendees.

GTC is the largest event of the year for developers, data scientists and executives in the fields of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and self-driving cars. Attendance has grown fourfold since the first event in 2009. This year's conference will occupy the entire 373,000-square-foot convention center.

The four-day conference will feature more than 500 speaking sessions and 150 exhibitors. Topics include deep learning and AI, data center and cloud computing, analytics, healthcare, self-driving and AI cars, life sciences, defense, virtual and augmented reality, computer and machine vision, smart cities, robotics and IoT.

Speakers include tech leaders from Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Argo AI, Audi, Baidu, Boeing, Facebook, Ford, GE, GlaxoSmithKline, Google, HERE, Honda, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Lockheed Martin, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, MIT, NASA, National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health, NYU, Oculus, OpenAI, Pixar, Salesforce, Samsung, Stanford and VMware.

GTC is a great opportunity for developers and data scientists to sharpen their skills. 4,000 developers will attend 70 labs this year, including self-paced and hands-on instruction in autonomous vehicle technology, CUDA, deep learning, embedded applications, OpenACC, virtual reality and more. The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute will conduct more than a dozen self-paced and instructor-led labs, using the latest AI frameworks and SDKs, for 2,500 data scientists.

Every year NVIDIA recognizes disruptive AI startups at the show. This year the company will award $600,000 in prizes to three winners from the 2,000 AI startups in its Inception program. As part of its Global Impact Award, an additional $150,000 in prizes will go to two research groups for pioneering work addressing important social and humanitarian problems.

View the GTC session schedule and register to attend at www.gputechconf.com. Discounted rates are available through April 5th.

NVIDIA's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics, and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots, and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world.

