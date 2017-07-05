Nyotron Earns Five-Star Rating in SC Magazine Endpoint Security Product Review

Nyotron Delivers the First and Only Threat-Agnostic Platform to Stop Cyberattacks

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Nyotron, the creator of threat-agnostic security, today announced it achieved a five-star rating in the SC Magazine Endpoint Group Review for its flagship threat-agnostic platform PARANOID. Nyotron rated a top five out of five stars for performance, features, documentation, and support.

Unlike traditional security solutions, which require prior information about the threat in order to detect it, PARANOID is the first-ever threat-agnostic solution that is capable of stopping any attack without any information about the threat and regardless of the type of threat or the methodology used to infiltrate the network. Next-generation technology vendors GUESS if something is bad or not -- Nyotron KNOWS when a threat is malicious. With this threat-agnostic defense approach, PARANOID can detect and block unknown threats that traditional and next-generation technologies cannot stop.

Nyotron's PARANOID is deployed in an agent/server architecture and leverages a patented proprietary language to map the operating system of a computer. PARANOID predefines all normative and legal operating system functions that can pose risk to endpoints and servers. PARANOID's highly accurate system-call cartography automatically identifies and terminates any malicious variance from the predefined and validated operational paths, protecting endpoints in real time without any prior knowledge of threat vectors, spread mechanism or predictions.

"As we've seen from news about high-profile and rapidly proliferating attacks, the security industry is struggling because traditional and legacy solutions are clearly not working. Advanced malware is easily able to bypass traditional and so-called next-generation endpoint products to avoid detection. Nyotron's PARANOID has time and time again proven to be the answer to increasingly complex and sophisticated unknown threats, regardless of the type of attack, who generated it, or how, where and when the attack penetrated the organization," said Nir Gaist, CEO of Nyotron. "This five-star recognition by esteemed industry publication SC Magazine validates PARANOID's ability to detect, prevent, respond to and analyze both known and unknown threats."

In his verdict of Nyotron's PARANOID, Peter Stephenson, technology editor, SC Media, said, "Don't pass this one by if you are looking at anti-malware. In our view, it certainly ranks in the top five such products we've seen over the past couple of years."

Along with awarding PARANOID the 5-star rating, SC Magazine highlighted the following benefits:

Nyotron War Room: "From the perspective of the breadth and depth of analytical capability, it is one of the best, if not the best, displays of its type that we have seen."

Low Overhead: "The agent is a state machine. All it needs to do is save the state of the correctly operating endpoint environment and look for a state change. This implies that the correct operating state is 'save very granularly,' and it is."

Support Package: "The Nyotron website is comprehensive and the support package is very good. Standard eight-hours-a-day/five-days-a-week support is included and there are higher-level support packages available for an additional fee."

To read the full SC Magazine review, please visit: https://www.scmagazine.com/nyotron-paranoid/review/9389/

To learn more about Nyotron's PARANOID, please visit: https://nyotron.com/solutions/paranoid/

About Nyotron

Nyotron is a privately held cyber-security company that has developed a disruptive threat-agnostic defense technology to cope with the biggest challenge of today's digital era -- the unknown threat. PARANOID is designed to prevent targeted and advanced national-level cyber-attacks on high-profile enterprises, and it does so without any previous knowledge about the threat or its methodologies. Based on a unique last-line-of-defense approach, the company's technology is designed to protect enterprise data and critical assets by mitigating threats that were able to outsmart all security layers.