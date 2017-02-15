Nyotron Honored as Hot Company Winner in the 5th Annual 2017 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards in Endpoint Security Solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Nyotron, the creator of threat-agnostic security, announced today that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named its flagship PARANOID platform the winner in Hot Company in Endpoint Security Solutions.

After many months of review and judging by leading independent information security experts, Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to have selected Nyotron as a winner for its Paranoid platform.

"We're thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace, and that's why Nyotron has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward-thinking players who think outside of the box," said Pierluigi Paganini, editor in chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Taking that next-generation innovation a step farther, the PARANOID platform is able to protect enterprises from advanced and zero-day threats by understanding what normal computer behavior looks like and what to do when suspicious behavior tries to damage data on an endpoint. The solution incorporates a threat-agnostic defense approach, enabling PARANOID to stop any attack, regardless of the type of threat or the methodology used to infiltrate a network. By leveraging this approach, only PARANOID can address unknown threats that other technologies are unable to stop.

The PARANOID line includes Nyotron War Room, which provides high-profile enterprises real-time visibility into the threat landscape with a unique 3D representation of the security status of their endpoints. It also includes Nyotron Managed Defense Services, which deliver monitoring, alerting, management, intelligence, research and incident-response services to organizations across all market segments.

"CDM's recognition of PARANOID validates our company as an innovator," said Nir Gaist, CEO of Nyotron. "The PARANOID platform's approach to protection strongly challenges traditional antivirus and other endpoint vendors that determine attackers' methods and technology after an attack has been executed. Nyotron's threat-agnostic approach assumes threats will get into the network and instead focuses on the damage stage of an attack, identifying threats before attackers are able to gain access to or abscond with an organization's critical assets. This industry honor is a ringing endorsement of the fact that PARANOID is ahead of the curve when it comes to the best-of-the-best products that can provide the highest security in the endpoint security market."

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

About Nyotron

Nyotron is a privately held cyber-security company that has developed a disruptive threat-agnostic defense technology to cope with the biggest challenge of today's digital era -- the unknown threat. PARANOID is designed to prevent targeted and advanced national-level cyber-attacks on high-profile enterprises, and it does so without any previous knowledge about the threat or its methodologies. Based on a unique last-line-of-defense approach, the company's technology is designed to protect enterprise data and critical assets by mitigating threats that were able to outsmart all security layers. Nyotron's customer base includes all major industries, such as transportation, government, banking, healthcare and the public sector. The company's headquarters are in Santa Clara, California, and R&D is in Israel. To learn more, visit www.nyotron.com.