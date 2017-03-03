SOURCE: Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V.
March 03, 2017 03:33 ET
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V. (EURONEXT BRUSSELS: NYR)
3 March 2017
Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V.
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
Euronext Brussels: NYR, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (contact: High Yield Capital Markets on 020 754 56408) hereby gives notice that the Stabilising Managers(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 implementing the Market Abuse Directive (2003/6/EC).
To view the announcement, please click on the following link;
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4195Y_1-2017-3-3.pdf
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds