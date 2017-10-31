O Bee Credit Union Launches Unique "Brewpub" Branch in Tenino

TENINO, WA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - The Olympia Brewery may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of banking, but O Bee Credit Union wants to change that. A leader in providing innovative financial solutions for more than 60 years, O Bee announced today the opening of their newest branch -- a unique blend of brewpub and financial service center -- in Tenino.

O Bee's rich history as the original credit union of the Olympia Brewery is reflected in the interior of the new building. It features a brewpub aesthetic including repurposed wood, a transaction bar accented with brass rails and local beer taps, chalkboard signage and a beautiful arched ceiling highlighted with color-changing LED lights. Historic photos of Tenino and the Olympia Brewery are displayed throughout. "Our brewery history has always been part of our culture, but this building absolutely embraces our roots. The pub atmosphere is reminiscent of the brewery tasting room where the community met and workers gathered after the end of a shift," said James Collins, CEO. The new building offers additional services to the people of Tenino such as a drive-thru window, new ATM, and safety deposit boxes as well as Berenstain Bears™ Cub Accounts, an innovative rewards points program and excellent loan rates.

O Bee Credit Union will host a community-wide grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 4 from 1pm to 4pm. The new building is located at 149 Sussex Avenue in Tenino.

About O Bee Credit Union

O Bee Credit Union (The Olympia Brewing Co. Employees and Families Credit Union) was started February 15, 1955, by Ted McGill, who worked in the bottle house of the brewery. This full service not-for-profit credit union, owned by its members, has five branches located in Lacey, Tumwater, Tenino, Yelm and West Olympia. Membership is open to all Washington residents. Visit www.obee.com for more information about O Bee Credit Union.

