O2 Investment Partners Announces Appointment of Joe Vallee and Promotion of Luke Plumpton and Patrick Corden

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Vallee as the firm's newest Associate. Luke Plumpton announced the addition, "Joe comes to the firm with a great skill set, and his unique background brings valuable perspective to the team. We're extremely active right now, and we're looking forward to Joe contributing on day one."

Joe will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and monitoring O2's portfolio companies.

Prior to joining O2, Joe was the President and Co-founder of Provision Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Michigan. Prior to founding Provision, Joe was with St. Charles Capital, a middle-market investment bank primarily focused on M&A advisory. As a founding member of the Industrial Services & Technologies Group, Joe specialized in executing buy- and sell-side M&A transactions for energy and industrial services companies across the United States. Prior to St. Charles Capital, Joe was with J.P. Morgan's Private Bank, providing wealth management solutions for high net worth individuals.

Joe graduated with honors from Michigan State University with a BA in Finance, where he was also the captain of the Division 1 Men's Tennis Team.

In addition to O2's newest hire, the firm is pleased to announce the promotion of Luke Plumpton to Partner and Patrick Corden to Vice President.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire a majority interest in lower middle market manufacturing, technology, niche distribution, and select services businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

www.o2investment.com