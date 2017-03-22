O2 Investment Partners Announces Sale of Portfolio Company Greco Aluminum Railings to CSW Industrials

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - O2 Investment Partners ("O2") is pleased to announce the recent sale of its portfolio company, Greco Aluminum Railings ("Greco") to CSW Industrials, Inc. ("CSWI").

Greco is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of highly engineered architectural railing systems throughout North America. Greco's products are utilized for the renovation, restoration and new construction of balcony railings in apartments and condominiums, as well as other commercial structures. Greco is the preferred brand among its customers for railings due to its high quality, unlimited design options, reliability, safety and ease of installation. Greco's extensive manufacturing capabilities and innovative design expertise enables product specifiers and customers to customize their railing systems using a variety of alternatives, including railing type, railing profiles, infill options, decorative patterns, and colors.

Todd Fink, Managing Partner of O2, commented, "Greco's superior quality and customer service are unmatched in the architectural railings industry. Through execution of the strategic plan, Greco achieved strong organic growth, gained significant market share, and the management team exceeded our expectations in delivering an excellent return for our investors. We are confident Greco is in a position to continue its market leadership and will be a strong addition to the CSWI platform."

Greco's President, Dino Aleo, added: "O2 was a strong and trusted partner in the creation of value during their almost 4½ years of ownership, and helped our team take the business to new levels of growth and productivity. We are now excited to execute Greco's next chapter of growth as we join the CSWI team."

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire a majority interest in middle market manufacturing, technology, niche distribution and select services businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

www.o2investment.com

About Greco Aluminum Railings:

Greco Aluminum Railings designs, engineers, manufactures and installs architectural railing systems throughout North America. Founded in 1991 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, with a growing presence in the United States, Greco railings are utilized for the renovation, restoration and new construction of multi-family apartments and condominiums, among other commercial structures. Greco's architectural railings have become the first choice of builders, designers and product specifiers due to Greco's innovative designs, outstanding customer service and unparalleled technical support.

www.grecorailings.com

About CSW Industrials, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CSWI):

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC") and refrigeration applications, architecturally specified building products, coatings and sealants, and high performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include HVAC, general industrial, rail car and locomotive, plumbing, commercial construction, oil and gas, mining, electrical, steel, and transportation.

www.cswindustrials.com