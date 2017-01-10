Oak Street Funding Hires Associate Chief Counsel

Oak Street Funding continues to grow

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Oak Street Funding® (www.oakstreetfunding.com), a First Financial Bank company, which is the Bank's national platform for niche commercial asset classes, has hired Dave Bullington as Associate Chief Counsel.

As a part of Oak Street's growth strategy, he will be aiding in the move from outsourced to in-house legal processes, which will significantly reduce the current turnaround times and expenses while improving the client experience. Dave will also be providing supplemental support on a number of other legal needs throughout the business.

"As we continue to grow, it is critical for us to continue to build support staff that can help us drive revenue growth and manage expense," stated CEO Rick Dennen. "Dave's previous outstanding experience, especially in the loan documentation arena, provides us that additional expertise that is a key component to reach our strategic goals. His relationship based approach to customers and technical expertise makes him a perfect fit culturally at Oak Street Funding."

Prior to joining Oak Street, Bullington practiced as a creditors' rights and litigation attorney for over 10 years at Indianapolis-based law firm, Blackwell, Burke & Ramsey, PC (f/k/a Hopper Blackwell PC). While there, his experience included drafting and negotiating documents for loan transactions secured by real estate as well as both tangible and intangible personal property. Dave obtained an undergraduate degree in economics from Butler University in 2002 before graduating from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2006.

Oak Street Funding has been the leader in providing financing to the insurance industry since 2003. The company has expanded its loan products to registered investment advisors (RIAs) and certified public accounting firms (CPA) and most recently, franchise restaurant financing.

"In addition to his subject matter expertise, Dave has received several distinctions within the legal field," added Alicia Chandler, Oak Street's General Counsel. "Dave not only received distinction for academic achievement, but has also been recognized as a 'Super Lawyers Rising Star,' 2009-2016 and named as one of the 'Best Lawyers in America' in 2016. We are thrilled to have him as a member of the team."

About Oak Street Funding and First Franchise Capital

Indianapolis-based Oak Street Funding (www.oakstreetfunding.com) and First Franchise Capital (firstfranchisecapital.com) both First Financial Bank companies, provides commercial financing for financial service businesses, as well as Franchise Financing, and third-party loan servicing for financial institutions. Oak Street Funding and First Franchise Capital utilize industry knowledge, proprietary technology and passion to deliver top-quality service and capital products to finance services professionals and franchise owners nationwide.