Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Executive and Senior Vice President Promotions

OAKDALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ : OVLY), announced the promotion of Russell Stahl to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Stahl started working for Oak Valley in 1998, managing the bank's network and electronic channels as the company grew. He had previously held the SVP, Information Technology title since 2012. "This promotion recognizes Russell's ongoing oversight of the bank's information technology platform and the strength of his strategic vision," stated Senior EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Rick McCarty.

The bank also announced the promotions of Kim Booke to SVP, Credit Administration and Bill Nunes to SVP, Marketing. Both Booke and Nunes have been with the bank since 2005 managing core functions within their respective areas. "These promotions reflect the continuous contributions Kim and Bill have made toward the success and growth of the bank," McCarty added.

"We achieved a significant milestone and surpassed the $1 billion asset mark as we closed out 2016. Reflecting on the journey and those who have contributed to the bank's achievements, we acknowledge the integral roles these individuals have had in the transformation of the bank. Russell has seen and supported the bank's growth from the time we had three branches and $100 million in assets; while Kim and Bill have witnessed us doubling the size of our branch network, from eight to sixteen branches, and growing from slightly over $300 million in assets," contributed President and CEO, Chris Courtney.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank and Eastern Sierra Community Bank, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 16 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra Division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

