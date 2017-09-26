Oath Launches Global Build Your Brand Campaign

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Today, Oath, a subsidiary of Verizon ( NYSE : VZ) ( NASDAQ : VZ) announces the launch of its first global brand campaign, #BuildYourBrand, which will span nine global markets and underscores the company's differentiators across mobile, video and data for advertisers, publishers and partners. The campaign emphasizes Oath's expertise in building strong brands that capture the hearts and minds of today's consumers by combining award-winning content, unique data and cutting-edge technology at a massive global scale.

"We build brands that over a billion global digital consumers love," said Tim Armstrong, CEO of Oath. "We have one simple message to mobile consumers and customers - build your brand - and we have Chuck D helping us fight the power. Your brand matters, fight for it."

The campaign creative, jointly developed by Oath's in-house creative team and partner agencies, Zenith and Squeak E. Clean, includes visuals depicting Oath's brands as orbs, immersive augmented reality (AR) brand experiences created by RYOT, and an original brand anthem featuring the voice over and vocal stylings of the legendary Chuck D, American rapper, author and producer. This is the debut of the brand orbs with more creative explorations to come. Together with Verizon, Oath is building the future of mobile media.

"Oath's #BuildYourBrand campaign celebrates our company in a direct, emotional way for our global audience," said Allie Kline, CMO of Oath. "Brand love is the language of today's consumers, and Oath is connecting brands with over a billion crazy-in-love people."

For more information on Oath's #BuildYourBrand campaign, check out oath.com.

About Oath

Oath, a subsidiary of Verizon, is a values-led company committed to building brands people love. We reach over one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands. A global leader in digital and mobile, Oath is shaping the future of media. For more on Oath, visit https://www.oath.com/.