Oath unveils RYOT Studio as its global creative studio for brands and agencies -- Singapore studio launched to meet Southeast Asian needs

RYOT Studio to produce fresh content marketing and creative branded experiences across platforms to successfully reach audiences

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Oath, a subsidiary of Verizon ( NYSE : VZ), announced today that it has unified and expanded its content marketing initiatives under RYOT Studio. With a presence in 14 countries across five continents, RYOT Studio is a next-generation creative studio offering a premium end-to-end content marketing solution that brings brands' stories to life. Capabilities formerly available through Partner Studio by AOL and Yahoo Storytellers are now fully integrated into RYOT Studio.

"With continued growth in mobile, content marketing will be the key to successfully building the brands of the future," said John DeVine, Chief Revenue Officer, Oath. "RYOT Studio is at the forefront of this disruption, helping top agencies and brands build deeper relationships with consumers with brilliant content marketing."

Fueled by rich customer data, scaled distribution, premium publishing and award-winning creative expertise, RYOT Studio works with brands and their agency partners to match them with relevant publisher voices and audiences. It is committed to crafting custom content that has a fresh perspective on the human experience, using the newest and most groundbreaking technologies to distribute content across diverse mediums and platforms.

"At RYOT's core is impactful storytelling that highlights the beauty of humanity and inspires viewers to take action," said Bryn Mooser, co-founder, RYOT. "We look forward to pairing our international network of creative expertise and curated talent along with Oath's massive global scale, investment in innovative technologies and digital, mobile-first approach to expand our efforts around the world."

The division works with brands and agencies to create successful content marketing campaigns, including for brands like American Family Insurance, Jack Daniel's, Sleep Number and Sun Life Financial.

"RYOT Studio has shared our commitment to innovation, and we have found a partner to help us share the benefits of quality sleep, in cutting edge ways," said Sleep Number VP of Media, Lisa Bailey. "From our inspirational video series to developing compelling custom content pieces, the RYOT Studio team's content marketing expertise and execution has enabled us to reach, connect and genuinely engage with our key target audiences."

RYOT Studio has a presence in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the UK and the U.S. It is a division of RYOT, part of Oath's dynamic house of media and technology brands.

To learn more about RYOT Studio, visit here; to see how RYOT started, visit here.

About Oath

Oath, a subsidiary of Verizon, is a values-led company committed to building brands people love. We reach one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands. A global leader in digital and mobile, Oath is shaping the future of media. For more on Oath, visit www.oath.com.