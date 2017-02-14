Obamacare Replacement May Need to Make Improvements on Multiple Fronts

Nationwide survey reveals lack of public consensus on replacement priorities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - As various proposals are being developed as a legislative replacement for Affordable Care Act health insurance, HealthPocket surveyed Americans across the country to determine what replacement characteristics would produce support for Obamacare repeal. HealthPocket's survey asked, "What would you want in an Obamacare replacement that would make you support Obamacare repeal?" Respondents could select one or more of the following answers (or "None of the above"):

Pre-existing condition coverage

Broader doctor networks

Lower deductibles

Less government subsidization

Ability to choose the benefits you want

Lower premiums

The survey results found that no single health plan trait was selected by a majority of respondents despite the opportunity to select more than one answer. Instead, the five of the seven possible answers had response percentages falling within a nine-point range. The most popular of the survey answers, "lower premiums," was selected by less than half (38 percent) of respondents. Coverage of pre-existing conditions was selected by 35 percent of respondents and lower deductibles were selected by 31 percent of respondents. In contrast to these characteristics desired in an Obamacare replacement, 36 percent of the respondents found none of the options provided within the survey would motivate them to support Obamacare repeal.

Less than three-in-ten respondents selected any of the remaining answers. The ability to choose the benefits of a health plan was selected by 29 percent of respondents and larger doctor networks was selected by 22 percent. "Less government subsidization" of health insurance by attracted the least support at 13 percent.

HealthPocket's exploration of the "Obamacare replacement" qualities needed to bolster support for the repeal effort has revealed a lack of public consensus on replacement priorities. With no one characteristic gathering majority support, the survey suggests that a replacement may need to make progress on multiple fronts if it is to attract support for Obamacare repeal. However, the survey results also present challenges for those opposed to repeal. Only one third of respondents nationwide felt that qualities such as lower premiums or deductibles in an Obamacare replacement were inadequate motivation to support Obamacare repeal. Moreover, some opposition to repeal observed may have reflected dissatisfaction with the potential replacement characteristics available within the survey.

The full findings as well as the report methodology can be reviewed at "Obamacare Repeal Complicated By What Public Wants In A Replacement."

