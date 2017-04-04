Objectivity Enables Complex Configuration Management for Rockwell Collin's Avionics Product Lines

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Objectivity, Inc. announced the continued expansion and use of its technology within Rockwell Collins as part of a more complete, configuration management solution of avionics data. The new offering extends a robust and scalable configuration management solution of an aircraft's electronic systems to include the capture of data for maintenance, electronic checklist, engine information and crew alerting systems. The expansion also improves data integration by leveraging a common solution across avionics domains. This reduces schedule delays; ensures accuracy and integrity, while reducing risk of data loss. The system is used by engineers around the world.

Objectivity's technology is a key component of this design system because of its ability to handle the complexity of the data model natively. The amount of potential data points and connections that are associated with the designs and various systems can be massive. Concurrent users are also able to continuously merge multiple changes and different activities or workspaces without compromising performance.

"Objectivity's technology effectively handles the scalability and performance requirements of this complex configuration management system. The key is that our product's core technology was built to manage complex data models and the numerous connections," said Jay Jarrell, President and CEO at Objectivity, Inc. "We are seeing more use cases and requirements for a common data solution, similar to this application, within the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) space. It is critical that systems capture information from all these various sources for more effective diagnostics and design. This gets very difficult when you are trying to integrate multiple disparate data sources and in different formats with new data continuously streaming into the application."

For over twenty years, Objectivity's technology has been a key piece powering Rockwell Collins' configuration management solution for avionics data designs, and the usage continues to grow as product lifecycle management becomes more complex with the amount of data, hierarchies, and evolutions of different versions of each component.

