Oblong Industries Accelerates Market Penetration Markedly in Q3

Oblong reports a doubling of enterprise transactions as compared to the same period last year led by positive market reaction to the newly-introduced Mezzanine 200 Series designed specifically for smaller teams and huddle spaces

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Oblong Industries, Inc., the pioneer of interactive spatial computing environments for the new era of collaborative work, today announced significant growth as the company's innovative, gesture-enabled collaboration technology continues to expand with more companies adopting innovative systems that best support the future of work.

Making waves with the Mezzanine 200 Series

The strong third-quarter success is directly correlated to the market response to the new Mezzanine 200 Series, an innovative extension to the Mezzanine product family. Mezzanine 200 delivers a compact and easy-to-deploy format of the content-rich, multi-location collaboration solution to allow smaller teams to work more dynamically and productively in smaller spaces. Mezzanine 200 is crafted to meet the technical design specifications found in the growing number of smaller and mid-sized huddle rooms, a trend recently highlighted by Wainhouse Research who numbered small to medium meeting spaces at more than 45 million globally.1

Prestigious New Customers

Oblong has also seen significant new client wins globally, with over twice as many unit sales compared to the same period last year. These new customers include several Fortune 500 companies and innovative brands, including Adobe, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Inmarsat, Lendlease and Workday. They join the growing roster of Oblong customers alongside global leaders such as Fujitsu, PwC, IBM and NASA. Smart companies are making strategic investments in advanced collaboration systems that are designed to enhance the utility of workspaces to elevate enterprise-wide productivity.

The Mezzanine 200 Series offers the perfect platform for global team collaboration in these smaller connected spaces. By bringing high-performance Infopresence capabilities into huddle spaces and compact meeting room environments, the Mezzanine 200 Series empowers everyone in an organization to work better together. It ensures that all teams across an organization can collaborate in a content-rich environment; sharing information and ideas across distributed locations ensures that informed decisions are made and more complex work is done more efficiently. The Mezzanine 200 Series launched earlier this year with a new Partner Kit available exclusively to Oblong's partner integrators to make installation simple and convenient.

Oblong VP Marketing Lilian Bories comments, "We are delighted by the positive response to the Mezzanine 200 Series solution; it brings completeness to our Mezzanine family and validates our expectation that collaborators at every level across the enterprise are relying on an ever increasing array of visual information and data to get work done effectively."

With a lower price point than the brand's definitive 600 Series, Mezzanine 200 is Oblong's most accessible solution to date, while still harnessing the same superior experience for users with similar core requirements, including concurrent viewing of multiple content streams, gestural interaction, and real-time control by multiple participants, that make Mezzanine so productive and exhilarating.

Visit Oblong.com to learn more about Mezzanine. To experience the immersive visual collaboration solution firsthand, make an appointment to visit one of 18 offices worldwide.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is an immersive visual collaboration solution that defines the next era of computing: simultaneous multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location immersive visual collaboration. Mezzanine's groundbreaking Infopresence capabilities multiply the effectiveness of distributed organizations and catalyze new, more effective, more collaborative workflows. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners. Learn more at www.oblong.com, and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

1 Wainhouse Research Interviews of Enterprise Decision Makers, January 2017.