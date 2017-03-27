Oblong Industries Introduces Mezzanine Teamwork

Small Spaces Gain Advanced Collaboration Capabilities to Empower All Workers

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Oblong Industries, Inc., the pioneer of interactive spatial operating environments for the new era of collaborative work, today announced the launch of Mezzanine Teamwork, a solution purpose-built to help enterprises gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced working environment.

By bringing high-performance collaboration into huddle spaces and compact meeting room environments, Mezzanine Teamwork empowers everyone in an organization. Its dual-screen configuration makes efficient use of wall space but sacrifices none of the power or exhilaration of standard Mezzanine.

Collaboration -- a process that flows through knowledge sharing, content creation, and decision-making phases -- is only optimized when everyone is fully engaged. Mezzanine Teamwork spurs productivity by maintaining creative momentum and allowing rapid, natural transitions between these collaborative phases. New ideas flow because Mezzanine enables teams to create and share in parallel, from any application, and from any location.

"At last, teams around the globe, in workspaces and meeting rooms of all sizes, will have access to true collaboration," said John Underkoffler, CEO of Oblong. "That means contributing interactively and in real time to a shared visual context -- and a team that literally sees the same thing in the same way is ideally equipped to produce great content and make smart decisions."

Research shows that in the heat of creativity, momentum matters. Collaborators lose the thread if they have to take turns or wait. Just one second's pause interrupts flow of thought; after 10 seconds people tend to disengage from an ongoing dialogue1. Remote teams are more likely to suffer such disengagement, which in turn drops innovative behavior by 93% and performance by 50%.2

Mezzanine Teamwork transforms meetings and workflows into fluid, immersive experiences with content and control equally accessible to everyone -- an experience called Infopresence. Teams stay in the flow start to finish, using wands or their personal devices to accentuate, order, and winnow possibilities to accelerate getting to a decision.

"We're thrilled to launch a new member of the Mezzanine family and open a crucial new market," Underkoffler concluded. "Mezzanine Teamwork is one more way we enable people throughout an organization to be as creative, collaborative, and productive in the workplace as success in the twenty-first century requires."

Oblong's customers include NASA, PwC, IBM, Fujitsu, and Accenture along with other global innovators and forward-thinking brands. To experience Mezzanine firsthand, visit one of 18 offices worldwide.

The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Immersive Collaboration Solution, Mezzanine, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Oblong published in March 2017, documents Mezzanine customer payback in 7.6 months and 226% ROI.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is an immersive visual collaboration solution that defines the next era of computing: simultaneous multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location immersive visual collaboration. Mezzanine's groundbreaking Infopresence capabilities multiply the effectiveness of distributed organizations and catalyze new, more effective, more collaborative workflows. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners.

