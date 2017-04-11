Mezzanine Customer payback in 7.6 months and 226% ROI

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Oblong Industries, Inc., the pioneer of interactive spatial operating environments for the new era of collaborative work, today announced the results of a commissioned Forrester Total Economic Impact Study that projects Mezzanine customer payback in 7.6 months and 226% ROI.

Mezzanine transforms routine meetings and workflows into agile, immersive experiences by making content more visible and accessible in a collaborative setting. We call this Infopresence.

"While it's easy to understand how Mezzanine's Infopresence capabilities amplify all aspects of collaboration," said Oblong VP of Marketing Lilian Bories, "it's more difficult for organizations to quantify these benefits in monetary terms. That's why we commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study examining the value that Oblong customers realize by implementing Mezzanine."

To quantify the complete value, Forrester's primary research with Oblong customers was distilled into a composite organization -- let's call it CO -- which is a global company with $2.5 billion in annual revenue and 1,000 employees. CO implemented Mezzanine for both external sales and internal collaboration workflows. Prior to Mezzanine, CO relied on face-to-face meetings and traditional collaboration tools (such as presentations, phone, and web/videoconferencing).

Highlights from the study

Forrester's analysis focused on the following paths to Mezzanine ROI:

Improved internal workflow and collaboration

Positive impact on won/closed sales opportunities

Reduced time spent advancing qualified sales opportunities

Higher-level customer service delivery using Mezzanine

The top efficiencies contributing to the rapid payback and ROI:

$1.6 million saved from improved business processes

15% improvement in rate of closed and won opportunities

"These findings are the result of in-depth analysis," Bories concluded. "But we realize your organization will be somewhat different than the composite organization CO. Thus we strongly encourage you to use the same framework to analyze the benefits your organization will experience using Mezzanine."

Oblong's customers include NASA, PwC, IBM, Fujitsu, and Accenture along with other forward-thinking Fortune 500 companies. To experience Mezzanine firsthand, visit one of 18 offices worldwide.

You can download The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Immersive Collaboration Solution, Mezzanine, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Oblong published in March 2017, documents Mezzanine customer payback in 7.6 months and 226% ROI.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is an immersive visual collaboration solution that defines the next era of computing: simultaneous multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location immersive visual collaboration. Mezzanine's groundbreaking Infopresence capabilities multiply the effectiveness of distributed organizations and catalyze new, more effective, more collaborative workflows. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners.

Learn more at www.oblong.com, and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.