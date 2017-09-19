OCTANe Announces Finalists for the 2017 High Tech Innovation Awards

Thirty innovative technology and medical technology companies are being recognized

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - OCTANe, Orange County's technology and life sciences accelerator organization today, announced the finalists for the 2017 High Tech Innovation Awards. The awards program, which is entering its twenty-fourth year, is honoring Orange County-based companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership while developing new technological advancements in their respective industries.

This year, 10 awards will be given to recognize outstanding innovations in software, digital strategy, device and hardware, healthcare, medical technology, digital communications, intelligent data analytics, horizontal disruption, intrapreneurship and corporate culture. The winners were selected by a panel of 12 independent judges and will be announced at a special gala on October 12, 2017 at the Balboa Bay Club. Paul Pickle, President and Chief Operating Officer of Microsemi will emcee the event.

The 2017 finalists are:

11 Health

Allegro Ophthalmics

Alteryx

Arbitech

BioLargo

BioPhotas

BirchStreet

Cie Digital Labs

Compellon

D-Link

Enevate

Entermedics

GeoCommerce

Glaukos

GlobeChat

Harbor MedTech

HyperX

Immunant

loanDepot

MeU CARE

NarrativeWave

NCompassTrac

RapidScale

Sonendo

Swift Engineering

Syspro

Veracity

Velox Biosystems

Vertos Medical

Xitore





About High Tech Innovation Awards

Nearly 100 prestigious companies in the Orange County area were nominated for an award this year. After interviews and extensive reviews, 30 of those companies will be honored for their outstanding achievements.

A limited number of tickets and tables are available for purchase. Visit octanehta.com for more information.

Sponsors

This year the OCTANe High Tech Innovation Awards is being sponsored by BNY Mellon, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, Haskell & White, RSM, Savills Studley, Stradling, Squar Milner, TriNet, UPS and Woodruff Sawyer.

About OCTANe

OCTANe drives innovation and growth by connecting people, resources and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California. Its members represent technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians, and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in the OC. The organization has helped more than 800 companies via the LaunchPad™ SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad™ companies have received more than $2.1 billion in investment and equity exits. OCTANe annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are OCTANe members. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org.