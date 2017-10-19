OCTANe Announces High Tech Innovation Award Winners

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - OCTANe, Orange County's technology and life sciences accelerator organization, today announced the winners of the 2017 High Tech Innovation Awards. The awards program, which entered its twenty-fourth year, honored Orange County-based companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership while developing new technological advancements in their respective industries.

This year, 10 awards recognized outstanding innovations in software, digital strategy, device and hardware, healthcare, medical technology, digital communications, intelligent data analytics, horizontal disruption, intrapreneurship and corporate culture. The winners were selected by a panel of 12 independent judges.

The 2017 Winners:

Community Engagement: Alteryx

Culture/ Management/ Motive Company: Arbitech

Device/ Hardware Company: HyperX

Digital Communications Company: MeU Care

Digital Strategy Company: CiE Digital

Healthcare Company: Sonendo

Horizontal Disruption Company: BioLargo

Intelligent Data Analytics Company: IN CIRCL

Intrapreneurship Company: Swift Engineering

Medtech Company: Vertos Medical

Software Company: Birch Street

Two other special awards were given to Peter Craig who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Goran Matijasevic who was honored with OCTANe's Community Leadership Award.

The OCTANe High Tech Innovation Awards were sponsored by BNY Mellon, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, Haskell & White, RSM, Savills Studley, Stradling, Squar Milner, TriNet, UPS and Woodruff Sawyer.

About OCTANe

OCTANe drives innovation and growth by connecting people, resources and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California. Its members represent technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians, and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in the OC. The organization has helped more than 800 companies via the LaunchPad™ SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad™ companies have received more than $2.1 billion in investment and equity exits. OCTANe annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are OCTANe members. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org.