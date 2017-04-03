OCTANe's Technology Innovation Forum Plans to Showcase Orange County as a Tech Revolution Powerhouse

OCTANe's Signature Event will feature industry leaders, investors, celebrities and innovative companies

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - OCTANe, Orange County's technology and life sciences accelerator organization, today announced the agenda for its annual Technology Innovation Forum (TIF) on June 1-2, 2017 in Newport Beach, California. This conference will set the stage for technological advancement in Southern California and include executives and experts from among the leading technology companies in the area, including Cylance, Mavenlink, Microsemi, Experian and Stance, as well as global companies such as Intel, IBM Watson, Google, AT&T and SalesForce.

"At TIF, we will showcase the tremendous amount of innovation occurring in Orange County and the Greater Southern California area," said Bill Carpou, CEO of OCTANe, "There is clear momentum in the Southern California ecosystem which continues to gain recognition as a hub of modern technology. This year, we will feature the numerous technologies that are changing the landscape of our region."

TIF 2017 will deliver high quality content that will connect innovators, investors and OCTANe partners. Some key sections include:

A keynote by David Meltzer, CEO, Sports 1 Marketing on a Million Great Ideas -- Taking Yours to Market

A panel on using AR/VR to Transform Business and Entertainment with Robert Brown, CEO, Meridian AR, along with an all-star lineup of industry experts

A discussion on Getting Smarter About Cybersecurity & Data Privacy with Gary Sorrentino, CTO, JP Morgan, as well as companies like: RSM, Microsemi, SecureAuth, and Cylance

A panel on Disruptive Transportation and Infrastructure with Kia Motors, Karma Automotive, Hyperloop and Driveway

Learn about Investing Resources and Capital in Southern California with Mike Fassula, Arrow Finance Solutions; Steve Litchfield, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Microsemi; Murray Rudin, General Partner, Riordan, Lewis & Haden; John Ruffolo, CEO, OMERS Ventures; Tom Shaar, Director of Global Engineering, Indiegogo and Andy Wilson, Founder/Managing Director, Momentum Venture Management

Eight presentations by LaunchPad companies showcasing new ideas

Since 2010, OCTANe's LaunchPad SBDC has worked with startup technology and life science companies in Orange County. By using a unique predictive analytics process to position the companies and their underlying business models, LaunchPad helps these companies make effective presentations to investors. Since inception, the LaunchPad SBDC panel process has evaluated over 300 companies, and of that number, 236 have successfully raised over $1.4 billion in investment capital.

TIF 2017's investors include Sequoia Ventures, OMERS Ventures, GE Ventures and JP Morgan.

To learn more about the event and register to attend, please visit the OCTANe event page.

OCTANe's next event is the Ophthalmology Technology Summit on June 23-24, 2017 held at the Island Hotel, Newport Beach.

About OCTANe:

OCTANe drives technology innovation and growth by connecting ideas and people with resources and capital. Its members represent technology and medical technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians, and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in Southern California. The organization has helped more than 800 companies via the LaunchPad™ SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad™-certified companies have received more than $1.7 billion in investment and equity exits. OCTANe annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are OCTANe members. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org.