October Is Sourcing Show Time In Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - MEGA SHOW, Part 1 and 2, the two most important sourcing shows in Hong Kong open their doors from October 20-23 and October 27-29 to an estimated 50,000 global buyers in search for new products and suppliers.

In total, over 3,500 suppliers from 33 countries over seven days will be presenting the very best in GIFTS AND PREMIUMS, HOUSEWARES, KITCHEN + DINING, HOME TEXTILES and INDOOR AND OUTDOOR DÉCOR, CHRISTMAS, FESTIVE AND SEASONAL, TOYS AND GAMES plus BABY AND NURSERY, GIFTWRAP AND PACKAGING, GLASSWARE TRENDS, ASIAN STATIONERY, BATHROOM ACCESSORIES and GO GREEN, eco-friendly products.

During October 20-23, nine country group pavilions include India, The Philippines, Thailand, Mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Turkey and Vietnam. In addition, global companies based in AUSTRALIA, AUSTRIA, BELGIUM, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, CZECH REPUBLIC, DENMARK, FRANCE, GERMANY, GREEECE, HONG KONG, INDONESIA, IRELAND, ISRAEL, ITALY, JAPAN, MALAYSIA, MEXICO, NEPAL, THE NETHERLANDS, PAKISTAN, POLAND, SPAIN, UNITED KINGDOM and USA are also participating. New this year are two special sections within MEGA SHOW Part 1, THE DESIGN STUDIO and ASIAN DESIGNER START-UPS -- both reflecting the increase in creativity and design-led from companies in Asia.

The clearly-defined product and country of origin sectors have been further enhanced to ensure locating the suppliers during the show days is effective for both buyers and sellers. VIP buyer lounges, ample refreshment areas, wi-fi access, travel and accommodation assistance, business centre, and an exhibitor locator system all are available throughout the show.

MEGA SHOW Part 2 from October 27-29 is expected to attract some 500 companies as the final roundup, providing buyers a further selection of volume products, completing the Hong Kong buying calendar.

MEGA SHOW is now regarded within the international gift, housewares and toy industries as an annual global trading destination with suppliers now participating to expand their customer base not only into the Asian market, but global sales as well with their new, innovative products. The rise of quality Asian manufacturing and reliability of supply coupled with the growth in Asian domestic demand is reflected in the product composition of the show, with not only Asian but internationally located companies displaying the most comprehensive selection of consumer retail ranges during the October shows selling to the worldwide audience of sourcing professionals.