OECM Awards New Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) Solutions Agreement to FatPipe Networks

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced it has entered into a master agreement with Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM), a not-for-profit Group Procurement Organization (GPO) sourcing partner for Ontario's education sector, broader public sector and other not-for-profit organizations.

Under terms of the agreement, FatPipe Symphony™ family of SD-WAN products will be available to Ontario's education sector, representing 118 education institutions, along with the broader public sector across the province of Ontario, Canada.

The Ontario Ministry of Education has a mandate to provide 1Mbps per student at each school, and in order to provide that in a cost-effective way, the school boards in Ontario can choose FatPipe's SD-WAN technology to manage the augmentation and/or replace expensive MPLS/private WAN connections over time. This is all based on research about using technology to better educate and prepare students for future higher education and careers. Prior to choosing FatPipe, the school boards were using MPLS/WAN connections, which were Internet backhauled to the Board Office/Data Center. The suggested architecture for the mandate is to gain additional connections/bandwidth for Internet-bound traffic at the schools rather than relying on backhauling over expensive MPLS.

The Conseil Scolaire Catholique (CSC) Providence school board is currently piloting the solution with a number of schools that are running a FatPipe-integrated Avaya Fabric (SDNFx) SDN (Software Defined Networking) solution for unified communications in their network.

"We chose FatPipe because of its single-device solution integrated with Avaya's SDNFx," said Francis Mailloux, ICT Admin with the CSC. "FatPipe's deep experience in networking, the product's WAN link load balancing and path control, and unique, patented ability to conduct sub-second failover is unmatched -- and we're extremely pleased with the results."

"Our partnership with OECM is a natural fit," said FatPipe's CTO Sanch Datta. "FatPipe's deep experience in providing uncompromising SD-WAN solutions to organizations and enterprises across all verticals and service providers teamed with OECM and their customers' strong influence and technical knowledge across all business sectors in Ontario will help continue to drive next-generation networking technologies and ignite business transformation."

OECM is a trusted not-for-profit group procurement sourcing partner for Ontario's education sector, broader public sector, and other not-for-profit organizations. We contract with innovative, reputable suppliers to offer a comprehensive choice of quality products and services, to generate significant savings for our customers. Visit oecm.ca.

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies to control WAN traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, with more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. Visit www.FatPipe.com.

