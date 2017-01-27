OECTA Reaches Tentative Settlement to Extend 2014-17 Collective Agreements

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Government of Ontario and the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association regarding the extension of our 2014-17 collective agreements.

"This agreement is in the best interests of teachers and their students," says Ann Hawkins, OECTA President.

The details of the tentative agreement are confidential, pending ratification by all parties.

OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.