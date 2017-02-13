OFAH: Fun and fishing will bring families together through Ontario Family Fishing Events

Ontario residents can fish licence-free from Feb. 18-20

PETERBOROUGH, ON --(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - The following is a statement from the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH):

Ontario Family Fishing Events (OFFE) offers a great opportunity for families to get outdoors and do a little ice fishing each year.

Through OFFE Canadian residents are able to fish Ontario waters licence-free for a three-day period starting Feb. 18 at 12:01 a.m. through Feb. 20 at 11:59 p.m. The licence-free fishing event encourages anglers both young and old to drop a line, start jigging and reel in the big catch. Participants are required to following the conservation fishing limits set within the current Ontario Recreational Fishing Regulations Summary.

Family and friends will come together for some fun and fishing this weekend in Belleville, Barrie, Orangeville, Peterborough, Ottawa, Sudbury and Dryden, just to name a few locations.

For a complete list of events, visit www.ontariofamilyfishing.com/events and follow on Facebook and Twitter (@onfamfish).

"Each year, these licence-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for friends and family to enjoy the outdoors," says Alesha Howran, conservation outreach programs coordinator for the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH). "The quality time spent with family in the outdoors will help create lasting memories for all. So get out, enjoy some fishing, have fun and be safe."

Ontario Family Fishing Events is led by a steering committee comprised of partners that includes representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the OFAH, and the Canadian Sportfishing Industry Association.

