Off The Scale Named as One of The Most Promising Population Health Management Solution Providers of 2017

Health Tech Outlook Magazine recognizes Off The Scale ("OTS") for its achievements in slowing, stopping and reversing lifestyle-based chronic disease in PHM cohorts

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Off The Scale is pleased to announce its inclusion in "The Annual 10 Top Promising Population Health Management (PHM) Solution Providers of 2017" listing published by Health Tech Outlook Magazine. The listing recognizes the company for its groundbreaking chronic disease intervention program developed over the last three years in conjunction with the American College of Sports Medicine and the Rollins School of Public Health. After successfully completing two years of community based testing, the program is being implemented at Mount Sinai Health System, New York City's largest health system.

The coveted honor is awarded to companies that show great promise in solving critical problems for PHM. Most PHM professionals would agree that lifestyle based chronic disease represents the biggest challenge they face -- and a growing challenge with the increasing incidence of obesity and diabetes alone. The CDC estimates that 122 million Americans have at least one chronic disease and more than 60 million have one or more -- with these segments accounting for roughly 75% of all healthcare spending in the US. Chronic disease is the single biggest expense category to PHM and represents a growing threat to the financial stability of accountable care organizations.

"As a pioneer in developing Chronic Disease Interventions, it is very exciting to be recognized as a leader in PHM Solutions," says Peter Brechter, CEO of Off The Scale. "We are proud to deliver programs that help hospitals and healthcare networks mitigate the risks and rising costs involved in managing lifestyle-driven chronic conditions -- a critical issue for the world's healthcare ecosystem for 2017."

About Off The Scale®

Off The Scale provides a turnkey outsourced intervention program that disrupts the behavior and lifestyle choices that cause and sustain chronic disease. The program is a hybrid of digital, group and in-person methodologies that creates long-term sustained behavior change. OTS targets patients with one or more existing chronic conditions who are driving significant cost to the healthcare ecosystem. The solution has been proven to slow, stop and even reverse the natural progression of chronic disease patients, resulting in reduced spending on inpatient care, medicine, emergency room visits and a host of associated expenses.