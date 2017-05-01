Official Opening of 25 New Housing Units for People with Mental Health Problems in Rouyn-Noranda

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Maison Martin-Bradley was officially opened today, in Rouyn-Noranda. The 25 housing units in this project are intended for people with mental health problems.

This project of more than $4.2 million was initiated by the Office municipal d'habitation de Rouyn-Noranda and developed in collaboration with several partners, including the Fondation Martin-Bradley, the Fonderie Horne and the City of Rouyn-Noranda.

The tenants have a community room and a kitchen with all the equipment and accessories needed to prepare communal meals. Some residents participate in building maintenance and are paid for the work they do, including as snow removal from entranceways, housekeeping in common areas and lawn mowing. As well, specialized workers provide tenants with numerous services, such as daily medication support and assistance in crisis situations. Tenants are also given help toward their social reintegration.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Luc Blanchette, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Member of the National Assembly for Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the Montréal region, along with Mario Provencher, Mayor of Rouyn-Noranda.

Quotes

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. Our government is proud to have participated in this great project. An affordable place to live provides much more than a roof over someone's head; it improves the quality of life of the residents and contributes to the well-being of the whole community." - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"I salute this initiative of the Office municipal d'habitation de Rouyn-Noranda that is allowing people with mental health problems to benefit from the safety of a home. Our government is proud to have participated in the inauguration of these 25 units. This kind of community-based action contributes to improving the quality of life of our fellow citizens who must learn to live with particular challenges." - Luc Blanchette, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Member of the National Assembly for Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue

Highlights

Through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), the governments of Canada and Quebec provided more than $2 million for the construction of this housing project, under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement (IAH 2014-2019).

The Fondation Martin-Bradley and the Fonderie Horne provided $100,000 and $50,000, respectively, for the development of this project.

The City of Rouyn-Noranda contributed $400,000 to the project, in addition to donating the land and granting a 25-year tax break.

More than $430,000 in additional financial assistance over five years, assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Rouyn-Noranda (10%), enables all the tenants to benefit from the Rent Supplement program, ensuring that they will not pay more than 25% of their income on housing.

Associated links

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of its operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.

The SHQ's mission is to facilitate citizens' access to appropriate housing conditions. Thanks to its programs and many partners, the SHQ helps more than 229,000 Quebec households. To get more information on the programs and services offered by the SHQ, to find out more about its activities and achievements or to get advice on housing, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

Stay connected

- Follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

- Follow the SHQ on Twitter and Facebook.