Official Opening of 19 New Affordable Housing Units for Single Parents in Saguenay

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - La Lancée housing complex was officially opened today, in Saguenay. These 19 affordable housing units are intended for single parents in vulnerable situations who are benefiting from temporary support in their journey toward a successful return to school.

The rental housing project, located in the borough of Jonquière, provides a vibrant and stimulating living environment for its occupants. The two buildings were constructed close to many services. The main building of 11 units has a community room and a common kitchen area. This project will soon be enhanced by the construction of a 21-space daycare centre dedicated to this client group. This daycare, which is being developed in collaboration with the Centre de la petite enfance (CPE) La Souris Verte and the organization Hébergement Plus, is scheduled to open in September 2017.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Denis Lemieux, Member of Parliament for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation; Serge Simard, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region and Member of the National Assembly for Dubuc, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the Montréal region; and Sylvie Gaudreault, City of Saguenay Councillor for District 3.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to have worked in partnership on the development of La Lancée. The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. This project in Jonquière shows us that affordable housing has a positive impact in a community and can also encourage social integration and break isolation." - Denis Lemieux, Denis Lemieux, Member of Parliament for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord

"With its support, the Government of Quebec is directly assisting individuals and families in need. I welcome the Office municipal d'habitation de Saguenay's initiative as it is ultimately improving the living conditions of these people." - Serge Simard, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region and Member of the National Assembly for Dubuc

"I am pleased with today's announcement of the completion-on schedule-of La Lancée, this project that creates hope for all those individuals who want to get a high school, college or university diploma to help them re-enter the job market. With the creation of five full-time and two part-time jobs, this project will have significant economic and social impacts for this sector." - Sylvie Gaudreault, City of Saguenay Councillor for District 3

Highlights

Through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), the governments of Canada and Quebec provided close to $1.3 million for the construction of this housing project, under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement (IAH 2014-2019).

An amount of nearly $54,000 was granted by the Bureau de l'efficacité et de l'innovation énergétiques of the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles to ensure that the buildings would meet Novoclimat certification standards.



The City of Saguenay provided over $1.5 million for the development of this project.



Close to $327,000 in additional financial assistance over five years, assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Saguenay (10%), enables all the tenants to benefit from the Rent Supplement program, ensuring that they will not pay more than 25% of their income on housing.



This project of more than $3.7 million was initiated by the Office municipal d'habitation de Saguenay, in collaboration with several partners, including the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et services sociaux (CIUSSS) du Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Aide-Parents Plus and Hébergement Plus.

Associated links

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of its operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.

The SHQ's mission is to facilitate citizens' access to appropriate housing conditions. Each year, thanks to its programs and many partners, the SHQ helps more than 229,000 Quebec households. To get more information on the programs and services offered by the SHQ, to find out more about its activities and achievements or to get advice on housing, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

Stay connected

Follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Follow the SHQ on Twitter and Facebook.