OFL condemns the attack on Centre culturel islamique de Quebec, urges work against racism and xenophobia

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - The OFL condemns the shootings that killed six worshippers at a Québec mosque, and expresses its solidarity and support for the Muslim community and deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in last night's attack on Centre culturel islamique de Québec in Québec City.

"At this time, the labour movement must come together to support our Muslim brothers and sisters and all those terrorized by these murders," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "Hatred and xenophobia must be stopped. OFL and the Ontario labour movement are committed to working to end discrimination, racism and violence."

The labour movement here in Ontario and across Canada will stand with the Muslim community. Politicians like Donald Trump and Kellie Leitch, through their statements and their actions, create the conditions for growing racist attacks and the labour movement will continue to fight for equal rights and fair treatment for all.

"We will not stand by as our Muslim brothers and sisters, friends and comrades are targeted by hateful actions," said OFL Executive Vice-President Ahmad Gaied. "The OFL encourages everyone to work with anti-racist movements across Canada to build understanding between communities and stop the growth of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia."

OFL calls on the Québec police to continue their investigation, and to increase protection for mosques and Muslim organizations across Canada.

Now is the time to come together with our brothers and sisters in the labour movement across borders to ensure that all can live in safety.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.