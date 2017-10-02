OFL congratulates Jagmeet Singh on his election as leader of the federal NDP

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - The Ontario Federation of Labour congratulates Jagmeet Singh on winning the leadership of the New Democratic Party (NDP) in the leadership vote on October 1. As the first person of colour to lead a federal political party, Singh has made history.

"The first-ballot election of Jagmeet Singh shows he has the party behind him, and the momentum needed to move forward into the next election with a strong progressive vision," said Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley.

With precarious work on the rise across Canada our country, a strong NDP is more important than ever.

"Singh's message of love and courage resonated with voters and the OFL looks forward to working with him to ensure that workers' voices are represented in Ontario and across the country," said Buckley.