OFL to celebrate 60th anniversary at #Power ON Biennial Convention

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) will hold its 14th Biennial Convention, under the banner "Power ON" from November 20 to 24, 2017 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

"This gathering of like-minded labour activists is a knowledge sharing opportunity to discuss key issues facing labour today," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "While we've made significant strides in the last 24 months, there is still a lot of work to be done to create the Ontario we want and make sure every job is a pathway out of poverty."

Every two years, the Federation holds its convention to allow affiliates to present, debate and potentially adopt proposed resolutions and policies on the convention floor. Based on resolutions adopted by the end of the convention, the OFL finalizes an action plan which includes policies discussed amongst the members of the Labour movement. The action plan becomes the basis of the OFL's work for the next two years.

"I'm keen to hear from our affiliates on how the Federation can Power ON, in the coming years, to tackle issues around precarious work, the gender wage gap, the changing labour market, youth unemployment, and fighting privatization in all its forms" said Buckley.

Buckley and his leadership team, which includes Secretary-Treasurer Patty Coates and Executive Vice-President Ahmad Gaied, will seek re-election this year and ask convention delegates to entrust them to lead Ontario's house of labour until 2019.

This convention marks the 60th Anniversary of the OFL, 60 years of solidarity with affiliated unions across Ontario fighting for justice and fairness to improve the lives of all workers, their families and communities. All delegates are invited to celebrate the milestone on November 23, at Osgoode Ballroom, Sheraton Centre Hotel.

Prior to November 20 when the gavel drops, the following pre-convention events will be held:

• Young Workers' Assembly - November 18

• New Delegates Orientation - November 19

• Accessibilities Orientation - November 19

Convention material, forms and information can be downloaded at: www.ofl.ca/convention2017.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.