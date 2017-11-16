OFL's 60th Anniversary Convention speakers to take on issues of today and tomorrow

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - For the last two years the labour movement has taken a lead role in ensuring that the historic review of Ontario's employment and labour laws does what is right for workers. This week, delegates are coming together under the theme "Power ON" to celebrate our wins and set the path of Ontario's labour movement for the years to come.

"We know that collective action is what wins gains for all of us," said Ontario Federation of Labour president Chris Buckley. "We also know that some of the most vulnerable workers in this province are workers of colour. As a labour movement we are working together to stop racism, bigotry, and Islamophobia on the streets and in the workplace, and ensuring that all Ontario workers have decent work."

The OFL convention app has the information you need to get to convention, and you can read the delegate kit on your device as well. Download the 'OFL MOBILE APP' in the iTunes app or google play store.

Convention highlights will include:

Monday: 2:15 p.m. Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress 2:00 p.m. Jagmeet Singh, Leader, Canada's NDP Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. Stephen Lewis 11:30 a.m. Rally for fairness, unity, and justice

For more information please visit the convention 2017 blog at www.ofl.ca/convention2017.

Follow the convention blog by clicking here. Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

To download the convention app for Android click here.

To download the convention app for iPhone click here.