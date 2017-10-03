OFS Portal Operator Community Exceeds 300

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - OFS Portal announced today that it has now signed an Electronic Data Agreement (EDA) with over 300 Operators in the upstream oil and gas industry, including supermajors, NOCs and IOCs. As supply chain efficiencies continue to be priority for most operators in the industry, it is expected that the increase in OFS Portal's signed EDAs will continue at pace.

"Operators are really focusing on effective, efficient supply chain management and are collaborating with suppliers this year as we continue in a leaner for longer market," said Chris Welsh, OFS Portal CEO. "At our recent 15th Annual Conference operators provided insight into their supply chain business processes and improvements in procurement and supplier management. We provided suppliers and operators an open forum where they shared the strategic developments being implemented in the next 18 months in Oil & Gas."

Operators who sign the OFS Portal EDA benefit from preservation of data ownership, confidentiality and reliability of transactions between themselves and OFS Portal members.

"Supplier/Operator collaboration and the use of open standards are high on our priority list," said Welsh. "We see ourselves as working on behalf of the industry and not just for suppliers. OFS Portal is a community that includes suppliers, operators and networks."

The OFS Portal Community works with global standards and industry organizations to encourage reduced costs through promoting the PIDX industry transactional and data standards and the use of cost-effective business processes.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, OFS Portal, LLC is a member-based group of industry-leading upstream oil and gas suppliers and service providers. Current members include: Baker Hughes a GE Company, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Select Energy Services, Total Safety, and Weatherford International. Membership to OFS Portal is open to any supplier operating in the oil and gas industry. For more information, please visit www.ofs-portal.com.