Ogilvy CommonHealth NANO featured in PM360's 2016 Innovations Issue

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced the network's NJ-based agency, Ogilvy CommonHealth NANO, has been recognized as one of the most innovative healthcare divisions of 2016 by industry publication PM360 in its December Innovations Issue.

Ogilvy CommonHealth NANO was showcased by PM360 as an example of a new sector formed to address a particular problem facing the healthcare industry. Launched in February 2016, Ogilvy CommonHealth NANO is a full-service, integrated healthcare agency with services and processes that provide smaller client companies with customized marketing experiences across the landscapes of pharma, biotech, devices, diagnostics, OTCs, and digital health. The agency harnesses the intensity, ethos, and speed of a startup with the depth of innovation, creative talent, and resources available within the Ogilvy network.

PM360's Innovations Issue, established five years ago, serves as a comprehensive guide to the publication's selections of the year's most cutting-edge: Companies, Divisions, Startups, Products, Services, and Strategies. To read more about PM360's Innovations Issue please visit www.pm360online.com/category/issues/2016/12-december-2016/.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

