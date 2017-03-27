Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide and InTouchMD Announce Partnership

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com) and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced the creation of a formal partnership with InTouchMD (www.intouchmd.com), a leading healthcare marketing and solutions company.

InTouchMD has worked with Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (OCHWW) since 2012. The collaboration with InTouchMD will assist OCHWW in offering comprehensive solutions spanning both the customer relationship management (CRM) and electronic health record (EHR) verticals. The partnership will afford OCHWW clients greater access to more targeted content and focused customer reach.

"While InTouchMD has been executing data services and multichannel marketing programs with us, the significance of this announcement puts focus on Percept, the game-changing EHR program that InTouchMD has been developing alongside OCHWW," says Angelo Campano, Director, Customer Experience at OCHWW.

"We've had a rock-solid relationship with OCHWW for years now, and I'm confident that this partnership will only help provide greater value to our shared clients," shared Ryan Alovis, CEO of InTouchMD. "This partnership will continue to provide OCHWW with immediate access to our suite of services, but more importantly, enables our mutual clients to maximize their EHR and CRM efforts in a meaningful and effective way."

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, the health behavior change specialist group of Ogilvy & Mather and part of WPP Health & Wellness, is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services, including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

About InTouchMD

Founded in 2012, InTouchMD, a division of The Stella Group, has quickly grown into a leading healthcare marketing and solutions company. Headquarters are in Garden City, NY, with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Florida and St. Lucia. InTouchMD focuses on data services (patient & HCP), multichannel outreach (tele, email, banner, SMS, fax, DM), and has built an award-winning Marketing Automation & Analytics platform called Pulse. In 2016, PM360 selected InTouchMD as one of the most innovative companies in healthcare.