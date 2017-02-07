Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide Hires Two Executives at Ogilvy Healthworld in New York

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced two new hires at the the network's Ogilvy Healthworld office in New York City.

Ogilvy Healthworld has added Carolyn Dateo as senior vice president, planning to the roster. Prior to joining Ogilvy Healthworld, Carolyn held the position of senior vice president, global strategy director at Publicis New York since 2013, serving healthcare brands. In her new role, Ms. Dateo will draw from her 15+ years of marketing experience to elevate clients by engaging with their audiences in a more transparent and meaningful way.

Lauren Miller has signed on to the Ogilvy Healthworld team as vice president, account group supervisor. Prior to joining Ogilvy Healthworld, Ms. Miller held the same title at NYC agency Havas Life Metro. As vice president, account group supervisor, Ms. Miller will be the day-to-day account lead responsible for managing the strategic trajectory, including communications planning and creative pull-through to deliver on evolving brand needs.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

