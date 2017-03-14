Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide inks partnership with Demandbase

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced a strategic technology partnership with Demandbase, the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM).

The partnership provides OCHWW clients with a comprehensive offering that spans both the customer relationship management (CRM) and electronic health record (EHR) verticals. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide strengths lie in comprehensive management of ABM, analytics, and digital strategy in both CRM and EHR. Demandbase management solutions, including artificial intelligence sales technology from Spiderbook, Account-Based Advertising, Web Analytics and Personalization, ensure customer reach and ongoing management of an organization's exposure.

"We are proud to partner with Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide," said Dan Marsh, National Healthcare Account Director at Demandbase. "We believe this partnership is a perfect fit for customers that need to marry Account-Based Marketing and rich healthcare strategy in order to drive real outcomes with targeted healthcare professionals."

"The partnership between Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide and Demandbase is extremely valuable for clients and prospective clients as it maximizes what our customers can do when speaking to their customers," said Angelo Campano, director of customer experience at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide. "Using the combined information from these two solutions enables organizations to focus on providing the most relevant content, at the moment it's required to provide immediate results."

"Today's enterprise pharmaceutical manufacturers are complex and ever-changing, making it extremely challenging to identify key points of interaction with major customers and accounts," said Peter von Bartheld, VP, customer experience at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide. "The partnership combines two very powerful technologies that provide customers with new approaches to B to B marketing and enables our customers to maximize their account-based marketing efforts in a meaningful and effective way."

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, the health behavior change specialist group of Ogilvy & Mather and part of WPP Health & Wellness, is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

About Demandbase

Demandbase, the leader in Account-Based Marketing, enables B2B companies to identify and target the accounts they value most, and then market to them across the entire funnel. The Demandbase B2B Data Cloud is the definitive B2B database and technology for targeting accounts and specific segments within those accounts. The B2B Data Cloud supports customers across their existing, full marketing technology stack and powers the Demandbase B2B Marketing Cloud, which is the only subscription-based ad targeting and web personalization solution that lets marketers connect campaigns directly to revenue. The B2B Marketing Cloud is powered by patented technology, which allows companies to identify the accounts they value most and personalize their digital marketing efforts to them. With Demandbase, businesses can target, engage, convert and retain the customers that matter most to their bottom line. Enterprise leaders and high-growth companies such as Adobe, Salesforce.com, Box, Genentech, Novartis, and Dell use Demandbase to drive Account-Based Marketing and maximize their marketing performance.