Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide names Chris Andrews as SVP, chief technology officer and promotes Steve Oliver to chief information officer

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com) and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced that Chris Andrews will become SVP, chief technology officer and Steve Oliver has been promoted to chief information officer at the New Jersey-based Ogilvy CommonHealth agency.

Chris Andrews brings 20 years of extensive technology experience to bear within the Digital Skill Center, 10 years of which have been within the OCHWW network. Chris Andrews previously held the chief information officer position at the Parsippany headquarters of Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide. In his new role, Mr. Andrews will work closely with the Digital Skill Center to evaluate and manage partnerships, provide technology leadership and knowledge on the Ogilvy CommonHealth Marketing Cloud offering, and work with teams engaged with the IT functions of OCHWW clients.

Steve Oliver has been a key member of the Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide IT team since 2008, leading the development of many key business systems and contributing to the technical aspects of all mergers and acquisitions, including the development of Ogilvy CommonHealth Market Access. In this new role as chief information officer, Mr. Oliver will be working to ensure a smooth technical coordination with the WPP Health & Wellness group, while continuing to support OCHWW in all information technology decisions.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, the health behavior change specialist group of Ogilvy & Mather and part of WPP Health & Wellness, is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services, including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.