Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide Network Takes Home Two Graphis Annual Recognitions

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced its global network has been awarded Gold and Silver honors at the Graphis Annual 2017 in the Print Pharmaceutical category.

The Graphis Annual recognizes the work of exceptional talent in Graphic Design, Advertising, Photography and Art/Illustration. Platinum, Gold and Silver winners are showcased in the internationally distributed hardcover Graphis Annual.

To find out more information and to see all of this year's winners, please visit: http://www.graphis.com.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

About Graphis

Publishing the world's most significant and influential works from the greatest talent in Design, Advertising, and Photography since 1944, Graphis is committed to embracing the entire artistic community, bringing together aspiring young artists and established, award-winning professionals alike.