Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide strengthens its creative offering with executive-level new hire and promotions

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com) and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced one new hire and three promotions at the executive vice president, creative director level in the network's New Jersey headquarters.

Adam Cricchio has joined the OCHWW creative team as EVP, creative director, digital. Most recently, Adam served as chief creative officer at Crowdtap, a startup specializing in B2B social marketing. Peviously, Adam was global VP of user experience and product design at Weight Watchers. In his newly established role, Adam will be in charge of all creative digital work from concept to execution, across OCHWW brands.

Mike Brune has been promoted from SVP, group creative director to EVP, creative director, copy. With more than 21 years in the OCHWW network, Mike has extensive experience in all therapeutic areas. In his new role, Mike will be responsible for all HCP promotional copy and will manage all operations of the copy group.

Deborah Ciauro has been elevated from SVP, creative director to EVP, creative director, art in the New Jersey office of OCHWW. Deborah has been a part of the OCHWW network for 23 years. In her new role, Deborah will manage all HCP promotional art, and work closely with all brand teams and have oversight of all art staffing and creative art output.

Jill Lesiak has moved from SVP, creative director to EVP, creative director, payer. Jill has been with the OCHWW network for 7 years. In her new role, Jill will manage and oversee creative marketing materials for the OCHWW and Ogilvy Healthworld payer groups.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, the health behavior change specialist group of Ogilvy & Mather and part of WPP Health & Wellness, is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, New Jersey, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services, including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.