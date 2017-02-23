Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Baranello and Vidal Inducted Into the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame's Future Famers Program

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced Jigna Baranello, VP, account group supervisor, and Ana Maria Vidal, account executive, were both named to the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame's (MAHF) fifth annual Future Famers Program at last night's awards dinner held at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Over the past decade, the MAHF has recognized those individuals who have made a lasting mark on healthcare advertising by inducting them into the Hall of Fame. The Future Famers Award, started in 2012, recognizes those who are destined to leave their mark on the healthcare marketing industry. To be eligible for the award, recipients should be approximately 30 years of age or younger and have already made a significant contribution within healthcare marketing. In addition, recipients must show a solid commitment to community service, either at a local or national level.

Ms. Baranello, a member of the Ogilvy CommonHealth Specialty Marketing group in New Jersey, has been with the OCHWW organization for more than eight years, and Ms. Vidal, now at the New York-based agency, Ogilvy Healthworld, has been with the network since the fall of 2014 when she graduated from the University of Navarra. Both employees were nominated by OCHWW as prime examples of young healthcare marketing professionals who are making a positive impact not only in medical communications, but civically as well.

The MAHF was founded in 1996 to preserve the history of the medical advertising profession and honor its founders. Its members include roughly three dozen leading healthcare advertising agencies and medical publishers. For information on the MAHF, visit its website at www.mahf.com, or contact David Gideon, executive director, at david@mahf.com.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, part of WPP Health & Wellness, is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.