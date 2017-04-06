Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Darlene Dobry and Kelly Morgan to be honored at MM&M's 2017 Hall of Femme

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com) and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced Darlene Dobry, managing partner at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, has been named to the Medical Marketing & Media's (MM&M) Hall of Femme, and Kelly Morgan, account group supervisor at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, has been selected as a part of the Hall of Femme's "Women to Watch."

Kelly Morgan, based out of the Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, has been honored as one of MM&M's 20 "Women to Watch" in healthcare marketing. Nominees for this recognition must be US-based healthcare marketing professionals under the age of 40, below the level of vice president, and who have distinguished themselves through their performance on behalf of a brand, campaign, or for their organization overall.

Of equal honor, MM&M has also named Darlene Dobry to the prestigious Hall of Femme. Each year, the Hall of Femme honors just 16 of the senior-most female leaders who have made a significant impact in marketing and communications throughout the biopharma, medical device, diagnostic, and agency sectors of the healthcare industry. Accomplished and results-driven, Darlene and her fellow nominees have navigated internally, reached across silos, and led teams to maximize value for their organizations. Darlene will also participate in a panel discussion, "I Echo That, Amplifying the Voice of Women in Healthcare," during the Hall of Femme program.

MM&M's Hall of Femme program will be held on June 8, at the Eventi Hotel in New York City. For more information about MM&M's Hall of Femme, please visit www.mmm-online.com/hall-of-femme.

