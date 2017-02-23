Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Michael Zilligen to speak at the Advertising and Promotion Regulatory Affairs Conference

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced Michael Zilligen, president of Ogilvy CommonHealth Payer Marketing and Ogilvy Healthworld Payer Marketing, has been selected to speak at the Advertising and Promotion Regulatory Affairs Conference taking place February 23 and 24 in Washington, DC.

The Advertising and Promotion Regulatory Affairs Conference, presented by the Drug Information Association, takes a deeper look at new FDA guidances and initiatives, and provides the opportunity to discuss contemporary topics impacting healthcare communication with regulatory and legal professionals. Attendees will hear from more than 50 thought leaders from the regulatory affairs, marketing, communications, compliance, medical information and affairs, legal, senior management, pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical device industries.

Mr. Zilligen will join three fellow industry experts for a panel discussion titled "Navigating the Murky Waters of Off-Label Communications: Promotion, Commercial Speech and Scientific Exchange." This session will explore where companies might consider altering their traditional policies and where they may want to continue exercising great caution in the wake of recent court decisions altering the existing industry landscape and the FDA's broader policy position.

For more information on the Advertising and Promotion Regulatory Affairs Conference, please visit: http://www.diaglobal.org/en/conference-listing/meetings/2017/02/2017-advertising-and-promotion-regulatory-affairs-meeting.

