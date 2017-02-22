Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Nora Tsivgas to present at the 8th Hub and SPP Model Optimization Event

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced Nora Tsivgas, SVP, access services strategies at Ogilvy CommonHealth Payer Marketing, will lead a workshop during the Hub and SPP Model Optimization conference in Philadelphia, PA, on Thursday, February, 23.

The Hub and SPP Model Optimization conference brings together more than 700 patient access, brand management, reimbursement and specialty distribution leaders from across the industry to discuss breakthrough strategies for service model design and enhancements to improve access and outcomes. With more than 15 speakers, this two-day event will deliver expert insights and robust discussions on today's hub and SPP model optimization.

Ms. Tsivgas will lead an interactive workshop, Breaking Barriers -- Optimize Patient Care and Coordinate Key Stakeholders to Streamline Access and Improve Outcomes, featuring other industry experts to discuss the shifting paradigm in access services delivery and cutting-edge approaches to align stakeholders, utilize technology and engage and empower patients to overcome adherence hurdles.

For more information on the 8th Hub and SPP Model Optimization conference, please visit: http://www.cbinet.com/hubs.

