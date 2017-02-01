Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Ritesh Patel to deliver keynote presentation at ePharma

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced Ritesh Patel, EVP, chief digital officer at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, will deliver a keynote presentation at ePharma on March 6-8 in New York City.

Taking place aboard the legendary Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum and at the Times Center in New York, ePharma brings together more than 800 pharma, agency, technology and solution providers leading digital transformation. Over the three-day event, attendees will hear from 35+ speakers, participate in networking events, panel discussions, and presentations, and be addressed by keynote speakers from the pharma and healthcare ecosystem. Mr. Patel will close out the first day of ePharma with his keynote address, "The Agency Perspective: IoT and Connected Health and the Disruption of the Patient/Doctor/Pharma Relationship." Mr. Patel will draw on his 18+ years of experience as he examines how digital innovation and technologies are poised to have a major impact in the current healthcare landscape.

To find out more information about the ePharma, please visit: http://bit.ly/EPHARMA.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.