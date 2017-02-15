Ogilvy Healthworld takes home Silver at the 2016 PM Society Awards

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com), and a WPP company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced its London-based Ogilvy Healthworld agency was awarded a Silver recognition at the PM Society Awards on Friday, February 3rd at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, UK.

Established over 40 years ago and comprising more than 230 UK companies as members, the PM Society seeks to promote marketing excellence throughout the healthcare and life science spheres. Now in its 31st year, the PM Society Awards recognize marketing excellence in and with the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries. Gold, Silver, and Bronze recognitions are awarded across 19 categories. Ogilvy Healthworld in London received a Silver award in the Disease Awareness category for their "How's your smile?" gum disease campaign with the British Society of Periodontology.

"We were delighted to receive this recognition from the PM Society for our campaign with the British Society of Periodontology," commented Rupert Doggett, business unit director at Ogilvy Healthworld London. "This campaign achieved tremendous results thanks to the bold creative at its heart that drove significant views and shares on social media."

For a full list of this year's winners and more information about the PM Society Awards, please visit: https://pmsociety.org.uk.

