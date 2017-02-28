Ohio businessman invests in fast growing Dryer Vent Wizard

MEDINA, OH--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - What is it like moving from more than 25 years in the corporate world to investing in your own business? Chris Mader, a longtime resident of Medina will tell you, "It's no longer feeling like a number, and it's about helping others."

With a sales and operations management background in paint coatings and industrial supply distribution, Mader made a major career change in late 2016 when he invested in Dryer Vent Wizard (DVW) of Summit County.

DVW specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, cleaning and maintenance of dryers for residential and commercial clients. It is estimated that poorly maintained or clogged dryer vents are the leading cause of appliance fires, resulting in more than 15,500 dryer fires every year in the U.S. alone. These are only the reported cases.

In addition to Medina, Mader's DVW services extend throughout Summit County, as well as portions of Portage, Stark and Wayne counties.

A member of the Medina Chamber of Commerce, Mader is working with local fire departments and others to educate them about the importance of proper installation, cleaning and maintenance of dryer vents.

"The work I do is definitely 'hands on,'" said Mader, who was raised in a family of engineers. "If you run into an unusual situation, there is always someone to call. Dryer Vent Wizard has a strong corporate team and supportive group of franchisees across the country."

With a close eye on the future and financials, Mader looks forward to growing his business and adding technicians to assist.

"My work is also about the satisfaction you receive when customers realize how you've helped prevent a potential fire and made their dryer run more efficiently," added Mader.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Dryer Vent Wizard specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, cleaning and maintenance for residential and commercial customers. A member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), DVW franchise owners serve more than 9,000 communities of all sizes throughout U.S. and Canada. For more information and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.DryerVentWizard.com or call 866-498-SAFE (7233) in the U.S. and 866-395-SAFE (7233) in Canada.