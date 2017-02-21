OHP Signs Marketing Agreement With Vestaron

KALAMAZOO, MI--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - OHP, Inc. a leading marketer of crop protection solutions for the production ornamentals market, announces a new partnership with Vestaron Corp. of Kalamazoo, MI.

Under the terms of the agreement effective immediately, OHP will market Spear™O, a greenhouse bioinsecticide that controls thrips, whiteflies, and spider mites, pests that are regularly cited as toughest to control for greenhouse ornamental growers.

"We are excited to bring Spear O to the market as another tool for the greenhouse ornamental grower," says Dan Stahl, OHP vice president and general manager. "Whether a grower relies on conventional or a biological insecticide approach or a combination of the two, Spear O is a great choice."

Vestaron is a privately-held biotechnology company that specializes in the development of safe and effective bioinsecticides derived from naturally-occurring peptides.

"We are very enthusiastic about partnering with OHP to commercialize this product," says Vestaron CEO John Sorenson. "OHP has a strong reputation in this segment of the market and we expect the relationship to be a very fruitful one. I can't think of a better company to bring the safety and effectiveness of this biological insecticide to growers throughout the U.S."

Spear O should be used in much the same manner as other insect and mite control products, notes Dr. Carlos Bográn, OHP technical manager.

"Growers are accustomed to treating regularly for insect and mite control. We recommend that Spear O be used as part of a pest management program utilizing different products with dissimilar modes of action," says Dr. Bográn.

Spear O is a toxin-derived bioinsecticide that provides effective control of these three pests without harming honey bees, fish, birds, humans, and other mammals.

"It's the first time that a venom-peptide has been developed for use as a bioinsecticide," notes Dr. Bográn.

With a dual mode of action, resistance to the bioinsecticide is unlikely to develop, says Dr. Bográn.

More information may be found at ohp.com and vestaron.com.

(Spear O is a trademark of Vestaron Corp.)

About Vestaron Corporation

Vestaron Corporation exploits the natural insecticidal properties of a class of peptides which have potent insect killing potential, but are safe to humans, birds, fish and the environment. These peptides utilize new modes of action that have never before been used for insect control, and therefore do not suffer from insect resistance. In addition to the bioinsectcides, the company is also leveraging its peptide technology with the development of traits and synthetics that also have a favorable safety spectrum. Vestaron is the winner of the Inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions. Recently, the company announced completion of an oversubscribed Series D round of financing totaling $18 million dollars.

More information at www.vestaron.com