OK2 Minerals to Release Drill Results and Hold Conference Call January 12

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - OK2 Minerals Ltd., (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:OK) will be hosting a conference call to discuss its drill results from the 2016 exploration season at its wholly owned Pyramid Copper Gold project in northern British Columbia.

The Company will hold the conference call on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 6:00am Pacific Time (9:00AM EST) to discuss the results to be released at 5:00AM PST (8:00AM EST)

An accompanying presentation for the call will be available on the corporate website at www.ok2minerals.com

Details of the conference call:

Title: OK2 Minerals Drill Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, January 12, 2017 Time: 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time North American dial-in number: (866) 521-4909 International dial-in number: (647) 427-2311

A playback of the conference call will be available by calling toll free: 1-866-521-4909

About OK2 Minerals

OK2 Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:OK) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects: the Pyramid project and the Kinskuch project, both located in northwestern British Columbia adjacent to or within the "Golden Triangle".

