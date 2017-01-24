Oklahoma Purchasing Group launches on BidNet Direct

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - This week, BidNet launched the Oklahoma Purchasing Group onto BidNet Direct. This new portal provides a more centralized platform for vendors to receive quotes, bids, and RFPs directly from public agencies. Registered vendors can search through opportunities published not only by the participating on the system, like Tulsa County, but agencies throughout the entire state of Oklahoma, and even Texas and Colorado as well. Vendors interested in accessing thousands of public bid opportunities in the region can register and receive alerts of matching future notifications at www.BidNetDirect.com/oklahoma.

With this migration to BidNet Direct, vendors registered on Oklahoma Purchasing Group can now access bids from multiple regional purchasing groups including nearby Texas Purchasing Group and the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System in Colorado and Wyoming. Registered vendors also can receive instant notification of matching bids, advertise with a company profile, and get alerted to addendum and awards.

The Oklahoma Purchasing Group is available at no cost to for all counties, municipalities, school districts, nonprofits and special districts throughout the state looking to expand vendor outreach and advertise their solicitations to more qualified businesses in the area. Any public purchasing professionals in Oklahoma who are interested in learning more about the benefits of joining the Oklahoma Purchasing Group can schedule a personalized demonstration at www.BidNetDirect.com/buyer-demo.

About BidNet's E-Sourcing Solution

BidNet's e-sourcing solution, SourceSuite, provides more than 1,100 local government agencies and over 9,000 departments with a complete e-sourcing solution including vendor management, document distribution, contract management and audit control tools. With years of input from procurement professionals, BidNet has launched regional purchasing groups to address the specific bid and supplier management needs of local government agencies across the country. To learn more about the benefits to local government agencies, please visit www.BidNetDirect.com/buyers. Full feature and sourcing module information is available at www.SourceSuite.com.

